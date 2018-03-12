Just three years ago, imagining low-cost air travel in Argentina seemed all but impossible. The country’s then President Cristina Kirchner favored a highly protectionist economic policy that choked off development of air transport, while state-owned Aerolineas Argentinas survived on a large annual subsidy. It was an environment in which free enterprise could not thrive. Fast forward to 2018 and the era of business-friendly President Mauricio Macri, and things have begun to change ...