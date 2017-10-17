Honeywell International is staying in the aerospace and defense (A&D) sector but getting out of others, BAE Systems plans major structural changes and job cuts, as does Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC). September was a busy month inside several high-profile companies—not counting other changes resulting from mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity—and it could be a good indication of what is to come in the industry as several of them adjust to market ...