A formal threat to terminate fuel supplies is a document sure to catch an airline’s eye. The holding company of mainland Chinese airlines in the cash-strapped HNA Group has received just that. A unit of China’s monopoly aviation fuel supplier has laid it on the line: Pay up or else. In a notice of intention to halt supplies, South China Bluesky Aviation Oil Co. Ltd. has given Hainan Airlines Holding Co. Ltd. until March 16 to pay overdue fuel charges, according to an industry ...