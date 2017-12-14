The fortunes of Asia-Pacific airlines were a mixed bag in 2017, and 2018 is likely to be no different. To a large degree this is only to be expected, since the vast geographical spread of the region means markets and conditions vary widely. However, there are some common trends that are causing concern. While demand and traffic growth have remained robust, competitive pressure has become increasingly intense. This has caused yields to decline, with resulting impacts on ...
