If the European airline industry in 2017 was defined by upheava—a string of bankruptcies as well as major strikes and operational and staffing issues—2018 may well be a year defined by uncertainty, as the consolidation already underway continues against a backdrop of political upheaval. Stronger operators are already poised to take advantage of the opportunities these bankruptcies and collapses have presented. At least when it comes to demand itself, the signs are good, ...