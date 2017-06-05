AW&ST: In May, two new aircraft competing with Airbus made their first flights, the Comac C919 and the United Aircraft Corp. MC-21. In what markets and to what extent will they hurt Airbus? Bregier: It is premature to say, but these competitors have ambitions that go beyond their home markets. We are already in a tough competition with Boeing, which is why we invest in the improvement of our aircraft. We have launched the A320neo. We welcome this competition, but we believe we will ...
