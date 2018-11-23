The Bombardier CRJ And Q400: A Short History In Pictures

The Bombardier CRJ And Q400: A Short History In PicturesNov 23, 2018
Bombardier decided to sell its remaining turboprop Q400 and all Dash-8 assets to Longview Aviation Capital, whose Viking Air unit is already a specialist in picking up former de Havilland assets like the Twin Otter. Following the Q400 disposal, questions surround the future of the CRJ. As a look back into history shows, both programs were successful but have long moved past their peak.
