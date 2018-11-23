The Bombardier CRJ And Q400: A Short History In Pictures

Bombardier advertised its Q400 as "appearing soon at an airport near you" in an advertisement in Aviation Week & Space Technology in March 2000. The first aircraft was rolled out in November 1997 and flew in January 1998. Bombardier has sold more than 600 Q400s over the years. It is the only former Dash-8 model that remains in production, albeit at low rates. Whether Viking will continue to build the aircraft in the longer term is still unclear.