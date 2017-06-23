While the go-ahead for the 737-10, Boeing’s new extra-stretched MAX derivative, was probably the worst-kept secret in the run-up to the Paris Air Show, the size of the orderbook accompanying the launch was the real surprise. The aircraft is the fourth major member and fifth derivative of the 737 MAX family, and it was launched on the back of 240 orders and commitments from 10 customers. By the middle of the Paris show week, the tally had climbed to more than 325, including 100 from ...