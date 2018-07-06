The A350-1000 is still a rare sight at airports. Only two of the aircraft have been delivered to airlines so far, one each to Qatar Airways and Cathay Pacific Airways, and only a few pilots are regularly flying Airbus’ largest twin-engine aircraft. But the aircraft is ready to make its mark, with its 8,400-nm maximum range and 366-passenger typical seating. Cathay will use its first A350-1000 on a new nonstop service to Washington, at 7,085 nm and approximately 17 hr., the ...