Airservices Australia has been a global pioneer in the use of automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) for more than a decade. But while few other countries have kept pace in terms of deployment or application, the rapid rate of technological advance means Airservices is already looking to the next evolution in air-traffic control surveillance. The air navigation service provider (ANSP) operates a network of ground-based ADS-B stations that has given it continentwide coverage at ...