A company Airbus created 10 years ago to learn about the end of life for its aircraft has found its bread and butter in a commercial aviation business that is pivotal but often goes unnoticed: aircraft storage, primarily for leasing companies. Tarmac Aerosave, based in Tarbes in southwest France, also has engine manufacturer Safran and waste treatment specialist Suez as shareholders. Indeed, the partners’ primary goal was to create an aircraft-dismantling enterprise with ...