It is, according to AirAsia, the final piece in its business puzzle. The Malaysia-based group has agreed with Chinese state partners to set up a local franchisee airline. State-owned conglomerate China Everbright and the provincial government of Henan will take unspecified roles in the new carrier, which will be called AirAsia (China). Shareholdings by both are likely, especially since a foreign company cannot own most of the equity of a Chinese airline. The three partners signed a ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"AirAsia And State Partners Agree To Set Up Chinese Offshoot" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package. Click “subscribe now” below to view your options.
Current Aviation Week & Space Technology magazine subscribers: simply use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.