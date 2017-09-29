The next chapter in the bitter disputes over subsidies in the aerospace sector has officially opened: Boeing won support from the U.S. Commerce Department for its argument that Bombardier sold its C Series to Delta Air Lines well below the cost of production and should therefore be subject to a 220% import tariff once—and now if—deliveries start in April. For the tariff to be imposed, the Commerce proposal has to be supported by the U.S. International Trade Commission ...