Airlines are exploiting the benefits of performance-based navigation procedures to the fullest extent to help them expand the operating window into one of New Zealand’s most important tourist gateways.

Queenstown Airport presents a unique set of challenges for airlines due to its location amid the mountains of New Zealand’s South Island. Air New Zealand and other carriers have been using required navigation performance (RNP) approaches to mitigate the problems of terrain and environmental conditions during daytime, and now these procedures are proving even more crucial with the introduction of night flights to the airport.

Mountain Flying RNP has helped daytime operations to Queenstown Mountains, winds, visibility present challenges Four airlines are now operating night flight Runway lighting, new cockpit procedures also crucial

The landscape that makes Queenstown a testing place to fly into also contributes to its popularity as a tourist destination. Traffic has been growing at double-digit rates in recent years, with New Zealand and Australian airlines operating domestic and international flights into the airport.

When airlines were considering how to meet the swelling demand for more service to Queenstown, it became obvious that night flights were the best solution, says Hugh Pearce, Air New Zealand’s senior manager of aircraft and cabin operations.

Only narrowbody aircraft can fly into Queenstown due to the length of the runway, and extending it is not feasible. This means airlines cannot boost capacity by upgauging to widebody aircraft. And adding more frequencies during the day is difficult due to a limited amount of apron space and gates. So the focus shifted to extending the available flight hours.

To gain approval for night operations at Queenstown, all airlines have had to present a safety case to New Zealand’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). Cockpit technology, revised procedures and extra training are major components of these safety cases, coupled with improvements on the ground such as enhanced airport lighting systems and runway widening.

Air New Zealand—the airport’s largest user—was the first to begin night flights into Queenstown in May 2016, using its domestic fleet of Airbus A320s. Jetstar followed a month later, and Virgin Australia and Qantas began night operations there in June and July 2017.

While RNP is essential for the night flights, it has already proved its worth in daytime operations at Queenstown. Air New Zealand has been using RNP-authorization required (RNP-AR) routes for day flights in and out of Queenstown since 2006. The carrier also uses RNP-AR at Auckland Airport to increase arrival efficiency. This video shows how RNP is used at both ends on a flight departing from Queenstown and arriving in Auckland.

RNP essentially enables the aircraft’s flight computer to fly a prescribed track with a very high degree of accuracy. RNP-AR approaches are the most precise type, and can incorporate curves into approach tracks as well as straight lines between waypoints.

Pearce says the main advantage of RNP-AR at Queenstown is that it delivers the aircraft to the same point every time, setting the aircraft up for final approach day or night, no matter the visibility.

The ability to fly a precise approach path is a major benefit at Queenstown. The cloud base often sits at 1,500-2,000 ft., which is slightly below the minimum descent altitude (MDA) for the ground beacon approaches that were previously used. The MDA is the point at which pilots must be able to see the runway to continue to a landing. This point is now much lower with RNP, resulting in a significant reduction in the diversions that used to plague Queenstown operations.

In addition to airport approaches and departures, RNP is also used for en route flying and transitions. The degree of accuracy required differs depending on the flight segment. For en route tracks, a higher RNP value means a greater margin of error from the programmed path.

The Queenstown night operations must always use the most accurate RNP value, which is RNP 0.1 This requires the aircraft to be within 0.1 nm of the ideal track, although in practice it is generally within a single wingspan of that path, Pearce says. Using this degree of RNP ensures the MDA and autopilot disengagement points are as low as possible, giving the pilot more opportunity to visually acquire the runway.

Flying into Queenstown still has its challenges, mainly due to turbulence and unpredictable winds caused by the surrounding mountains. However, much of the challenge has been mitigated by the predictability of RNP, says Pearce. This technology takes away one of the variables, and “instead of being a handling exercise, [the approach] has become a monitoring exercise.”

Air New Zealand is working with manufacturer ATR Aircraft to develop RNP capability for its ATR 72-600 turboprop fleet. This is primarily aimed at improving the ATR’s ability to land at Queenstown in low-cloud conditions, although there are no plans to use RNP for night operations with these aircraft.

While using the full capability of RNP-AR is one prerequisite for nighttime jet flights, Air New Zealand and the other airlines also needed additional measures in their safety cases for night operations.

After the concept of night flights was first raised, a stakeholder working group was formed in 2012 that included airlines, the airport, Airways New Zealand, and the CAA. This group came up with a list of 67 control measures. Each carrier then had to develop its own safety case to prove to regulators that it could address these requirements.

Queenstown Airport was also responsible for a range of improvements. The runway was widened, and the surface was grooved. Airways New Zealand installed new lighting systems, some of which were designed to give more visual cues due to the lack of surrounding light sources.

Air New Zealand’s safety case for the night operations relied partly on aircraft features such as the RNP capabilities, head-up displays (HUD) and runway overrun protection systems. Another video shows what the HUD display looks like, as well as the Queenstown RNP approach and the new lighting system.

Some important procedural changes were introduced specifically for Queenstown, to reduce pilot workload during approaches and ease the transition from instrument to visual flying.

One of these measures is an extra buffer of 300 ft. above the normal night MDA. This buffer is intended to give pilots more time to prepare for final approach and autopilot disengagement if they are descending through cloud, Pearce says. If they are not at least 300 ft. above the MDA when coming out of the cloud, they cannot continue the approach and must go around for another try or divert to another airport.

Flight crews operating daytime routes to Queenstown already receive specialized training, and those performing the night flights must have extra certification beyond that. There are currently 18 pilots and the same number of first officers rated for the night approaches.