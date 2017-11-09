Malaysia has shifted its ambitions for fighter reequipment to seeking additional, secondhand Boeing F/A-18 Hornets, putting off fulfilling a long-standing requirement for advanced new aircraft until the 2020s. But replacements for jet trainers, to be bought in a separate program, must have high performance, says a Malaysian official. The Korea Aerospace Industries T-50 is an obvious candidate trainer. For the now-defunct fighter requirement, Malaysia considered the Eurofighter ...