Although flight tests have proven the viability and effectiveness of Auto-ICAS, the timing for operational deployment of the safety enhancement on the F-16 remains uncertain. “There is no official requirement for ICAS right now,” says Lockheed Martin ACAT program manager Ed Griffin. This may change soon, however, depending on the outcome of recent briefings by U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), Lockheed and other Auto-ICAS team members to the Air Force’s Air Combat ...