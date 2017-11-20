The U.S. Air Force B-52 strategic bomber’s ability to haul 70,000 lb. of ordnance on one mission makes it one of the most lethal aircraft in the U.S. inventory. But the modern B-52 is more than just a bomb truck—various upgrades over the years have transformed it into a critical intelligence asset. The Vietnam-era bomber that flies close-air-support, air interdiction and deliberate targeting missions in the fight against Islamic State group militants today is not your ...