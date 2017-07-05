In a bid to fortify its position in the competition to replace New Delhi’s aging MiG fighter fleet, Lockheed Martin is partnering with India’s largest conglomerate to produce F-16s in that country. Winning India’s fighter competition is currently Lockheed’s best hope of keeping production of the legacy fighter alive well into the 2020s. A deal with New Delhi for potentially several hundred F-16s would mean more than a decade of stable F-16 production and ...