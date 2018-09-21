A tour down Lockheed Martin’s mile-long Fort Worth assembly line for the F-35 fighter indicates a long-awaited and program-defining production escalation is in full swing. The raw numbers reveal the magnitude of an ongoing, three-year sprint by a global production system. Through the end of 2016, Lockheed required eight years to deliver the first 200 production fighters. The F-35’s customers expect the OEM to have delivered 290 more between 2017 and ...