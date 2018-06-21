The arrival of four of the full complement of F-35s to be home based in Britain offers a taste of the country’s future airpower capability. In the year that marks the British Royal Air Force’s centenary, the F-35’s planned in-service life should see the service through close to its 150th anniversary, sources say. “The reality is that the U.S. Air Force is currently planning to fly this aircraft until 2068 and probably beyond,” Air Marshal Julian Young, ...