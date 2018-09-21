Lockheed Martin is in discussion with the F-35 joint Program Office on implementing a third phase of the enterprise’s affordability initiative that could potentially take the airframe price point below $80 million. Greg Ulmer, F-35 vice president and general manager at Lockheed Martin, tells Aviation Week that the second phase of Blueprint for Affordability (BFA), the company’s affordability initiative, will end in September 2019. Now is the time for the company and program to ...