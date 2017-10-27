Aerospace Calendar Nov. 12-16—Dubai Airshow. Al Maktoum International Airport. Dubai. See dubaiairshow.aero Nov. 14-15—Accelerate: Aviation 2017. Millennium Hotel London. See new.marketforce.eu.com/accelerate/event/aviation-conference Nov. 15-16—Avionics for NextGen Conference. Hilton Washington Dulles Airport. Herndon, Virginia. See avionicsfornextgen.com Nov. 16-17—NewSpace Europe. European Convention Center. Luxembourg. See ...
