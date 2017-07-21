Aerospace Calendar Aug. 1-2, 2017—CAPA-Centre for Aviation Australia Pacific Aviation Summit. Sofitel Sydney Wentworth. Sydney. See capaevents.com/ehome/ 199907/australiaaviationsummit Aug. 4—Skyfest: Quesnel International Airshow. Quesnel Airport. Victoria, British Columbia. See quesnelskyfest.ca Aug. 5—East Kirkby Air Show. Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Centre. Lincoln, England. See 10times.com/east-kirkby-air-show Aug. 5-Dec. 9—AOPA Flight ...
