Aerospace Calendar Aug. 2-3—International Conference on Aerospace & Aerodynamics. Barcelona, Spain. See aerospace-engineering.conferenceseries.com Aug. 5-7—North Carolina Drone Summit and Flight Expo. Grandover Resort and Conference Center. Greensboro, North Carolina. See aiaa.org/NC-Drone-Summit-and-Flight-Expo Aug. 8-Dec. 1—AOPA Flight Instructor Refresher Course. Various locations. See aopa.org/forms/event-calendar/FIRC_ONSITE Aug. ...
