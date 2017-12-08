Aerospace Calendar Jan. 6-May 19—AOPA Flight Instructor Refresher Course. Various Locations. See aopa.org/forms/event-calendar/FIRC_ONSITE Jan. 8-12—American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics Information Systems-Infotech@Aerospace Conference. Gaylord Palms. Kissimmee, Florida. See scitech.aiaa.org/Infotech Jan. 12—Aerospace Educator’s Symposium 2018. Space Foundation Headquarters/Discovery Center. Colorado Springs, Colorado. See ...
