p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 22.0px; font: 24.0px 'Panno Text Light'} span.s1 {letter-spacing: -0.3px} span.s2 {font: 24.0px 'Panno Text'; letter-spacing: -0.3px} It was politics the old-fashioned way — personal, respectful and solicitous. At the time, we were living in Rye, a Westchester County town on Long Island Sound. As I recall, it was a sunny Saturday morning when the bell rang. I opened the front door and standing at the top of the steps was a man ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"Voting Well: Delivered In An Unexpected Way" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).