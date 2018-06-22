VistaJet and Avinode have announced a partnership that will allow brokers to request flights directly on VistaJet’s fleet of 70 aircraft through Avinode Marketplace. The capability was scheduled to go live June 1. Brokers will be able to review VistaJet’s aircraft imagery, cabin comparisons and seat configurations to identify the best option for their customers.
