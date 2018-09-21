Signature Flight Support has completed the renovation of its Las Vegas fixed base operation at McCarran International Airport. The upgrade includes interior renovation of the 7,786-sq.-ft. facility with a modern pod configuration for customer service counters, customer lobby and lounge area, new amenity bar, crew lounge, quiet rooms, rest rooms, conference rooms, cafe, among other features.
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"Signature Flight Support Completes Las Vegas FBO Renovation" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).