Ross Aviation has acquired the Oliphant hangar at Jacqueline Cochran Municipal Airport in Thermal, California. The 26,000-sq.-ft. hangar, built in 2014, is adjacent to Ross Aviation’s executive terminal. Ross Aviation also has executed a long-term lease with the Airport Authority for an additional two acres of ramp space next to the hangar.
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"Ross Aviation Acquires Oliphant Hangar" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).