To the unknowing, it may seem among the prosaic—even dated—elements of modern aviation. But the fact is, the vast majority of today’s business and general aviation aircraft, along with thousands of military and regional commercial aircraft, owe much of their performance and their very propulsion to propellers. And no producer is more steeped in blade-making than Hartzell. This year is the family-owned enterprise’s centennial; during those 10 decades it has delivered ...