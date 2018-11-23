AMSTERDAM – Italian turboprop manufacturer Piaggio Aerospace has requested to go into receivership after declaring itself insolvent. The Board of the company formally made requests with the Italian Ministry for Economic Development to enter an extraordinary administration proceeding - a local process dealing with industrial insolvency – on November 22. Piaggio, best known for the production of the P.180 Avanti executive pusher turboprop aircraft and the development of the P.1HH ...
REGISTER FOR FREE ACCESS (Valid Email Required)
Register now for free access to "Piaggio Aero Placed Into Administration" and other premium content selected daily by our editors.
Current magazine subscribers: digital access to articles associated with your subscription are now included at no added charge to you. Simply use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.