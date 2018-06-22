Pentastar Aviation has joined the Air Charter Safety Foundation (ACSF). “Pentastar Aviation has the shared attitude among their team members that safety, above and beyond what is considered regulatory, must be a core value for their company,” said ACSF President Bryan Burns. “We are delighted that they will be participating in the ACSF-ASAP program as well.” Pentastar is located at Michigan’s Oakland County International Airport.
