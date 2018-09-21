OneSky has acquired PrivateFly, an online booking platform for private jet charter, where it will join forces with brokerage firm SkyJet, the company said. PrivateFly co-founders Adam Twidell and Carol Cork will lead the combined entity, which will operate offices in the U.S. and Europe. PrivateFly was formed in 2008, has grown sales in the past decade and was initially focused on the UK. SkyJet, which offers private jet booking applications and jet charter services, was founded in 1997. ...