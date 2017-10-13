The news at a subdued National Business Aviation Association 2017 show was more about what was not announced, while the increased tempo of behind-the-scenes activity suggests next year’s event could well be brimming with new aircraft launches. Inevitably overshadowed by the mass shooting tragedy that struck the city just a week before the convention, the event nonetheless attracted around 27,000 attendees and had a sold-out static display of 100 aircraft, reflecting growing confidence ...