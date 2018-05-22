Million Air celebrated it’s grand opening at Westchester County Airport, New York, in May. The 52,000-sq.-ft. hangar is part of Million Air’s $80 million expansion and upgrade at the airport. The two-story hangar features 28-ft.-high doors, radiant heated floors, eight customizable offices with storage space and 7.25 acres of ramp space.
