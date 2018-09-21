Learjet 60XR, built from 2007 to 2013, retains all Learjet 60’s performance, efficiency and reliability attributes. It will climb to FL 410 in less than 18 min. and cruise at 440 KTAS with an average 1,300 lb./hr. fuel burn. Its dispatch reliability is nearly flawless, say operators. Perhaps that’s a result of its being a low-risk, evolutionary design, grandfathered onto the 1966 Learjet 24 type certificate. The 60XR features standard, beefier three-rotor disc brakes that were ...