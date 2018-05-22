The Jetex Global FBO Network is charged up over electric aircraft, so much so that it has joined U.S. startup Wright Electric to develop charging stations for its 30 FBOs. Jetex also will invest in production of the first electric aircraft globally. With an estimated range of 540 km or 335 mi., a passenger can fly from JetEx FBOs in Dubai to Muscat, Oman, or Malaga, Spain, to Casablanca, Morocco, on a single charge, the company says. For Wright Electric, the goal is to make ...