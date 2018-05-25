Lamborghini’s deep-throated Aventador V12 Coupe, Ducati’s screaming Diavel two-wheeler, Trenitalia’s flaming Frecciarossa express, Riva’s gleaming 122 Mythos cruiser, and the eternally exquisite Sophia Costanza Brigida Villani Scicolone (aka, Sophia Loren)—all present incontrovertible evidence that Italians know how to brand their native movers. So, behold a pair of Neapolitan aeroplanos now in the spotlights: the P2006T and P2012 . . . Eh? Scusami?! LSAs to ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Italy’s Tecnam Boasts Clients From Regional Airlines To NASA" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.