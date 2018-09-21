What are the practical and legal considerations when a passenger or crewmember becomes ill in flight? For the larger air carriers and operators of large business aircraft, a flight attendant is usually available to deal with the inflight medical emergency of a passenger or even a crewmember. But what about a business aviation operation with two pilots and no flight attendant? If a crewmember becomes ill or otherwise incapacitated, there is little room for discussion: Land as soon as ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"Inflight Medical Emergencies: Eliminate Clearance Surprises, Confusion" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).