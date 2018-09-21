What are the practical and legal considerations when a passenger or crewmember becomes ill in flight? For the larger air carriers and operators of large business aircraft, a flight attendant is usually available to deal with the inflight medical emergency of a passenger or even a crewmember. But what about a business aviation operation with two pilots and no flight attendant? If a crewmember becomes ill or otherwise incapacitated, there is little room for discussion: Land as soon as ...