ImagineAir, the membership-based charter outfit headquartered outside Atlanta that operated a fleet of Cirrus SR22s, ceased all operations May 24. The company’s leaders “were unable to secure the necessary short-term funding to continue operations, nor the long-term funding to scale the company to profitable scale.” ImagineAir launched around 2008, at about the same time as DayJet and SATSair. Now, all three ambitious, and unique, entities are shuttered.