The first Airbus ACJ320neo has been assembled, fitted with CFM Leap-1A engines and painted in preparation for first flight and delivery to Acropolis Aviation in the UK at year-end, Airbus says. After delivery to Acropolis, the aircraft will go to AMAC in Basel, Switzerland, for outfitting. The cabin has been designed by Alberto Pinto and the aircraft will be repainted in the customer’s colors. Airbus has taken nine orders for the ACJ320 family: three ACJ319neo and six ...