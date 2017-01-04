A long time ago, Berl Brechner, a fellow aviation scribbler, and I pooled our meager funds to buy an airplane. It was a leap of faith since at that point we didn’t know each other well, and our respective piloting abilities along with our financial track records were presumed. And who could say into what kind of fiscal black hole N8364M—a used VFR Cessna 150 Aerobat—might lead us. Thankfully, when the joint ownership ended years later because of new jobs for ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"Finding Comity In Aircraft Co-ownership" is part of the new Aviation Week & Space Technology subscription, now available online and in our newly launched mobile app.
Current Aviation Week & Space Technology magazine subscribers: online and mobile access are now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Subscribe NOW to our introductory launch special (up to 40% off regular rates), available exclusively at Aviationweek.com. Simply click below to choose your preferred option to receive immediate online and mobile access.