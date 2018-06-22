Duncan Aviation is partnering with SmartSky Networks on SmartSky’s new 4G LTE-based inflight network. The air-to-ground network delivers connectivity for passengers to stream video, chat, text, play games and hold videoconferences. Working with SmartSky, Duncan helped develop the first STC for a Cessna Citation Excel and together they will develop STCs for the Bombardier Challenger 300/350 and 604/605/650, Dassault Falcon 2000 and 900 and Bombardier Learjet 40/45/75.
