Controller-pilot data-link communications (CPDLC) technology is now operational at California’s Van Nuys Airport. The NBAA says it, along with local member operators, worked with the FAA and the Harris Corp. to facilitate the deployment. Pre-departure clearances were set to begin in mid-June with full departure clearances to follow in late August.
