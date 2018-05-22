Clay Lacy Aviation has opened a 65,000-sq.-ft. aircraft maintenance facility at Waterbury Oxford Airport in Oxford, Connecticut. Staffed by factory trained technicians on Gulfstream, Bombardier, Dassault, Cessna and Hawker airframes, the facility offers light line maintenance for engines and airframes, avionics troubleshooting and repairs, and minor interior updates and reconditioning. The process for FAR Part 145 repair station certification is underway. Approval is expected later this ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"Clay Lacy Aviation Opens Connecticut Facility" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).