Business jet operations in July were almost flat with an 0.6% increase in flight activity. Domestic flights rose 1% while international flights declined 1.5%. It was the second month in a row of unimpressive performance. Business jet operations in the U.S. are still about 7% off of peak levels seen in 2007, according to Vertical Research Partners.
