You take an airline pilot and put him in the left seat of a Bonanza and I guarantee you that he’ll look around pretty good. You know why? I’ll tell you why . . . . . . . . he doesn’t want to get creamed by a Seeing Eye 707 overtaking him at twice his speed, is why. Join me in an effort to bring back the full utilization of the best collision-avoidance device yet developed — the human eye. Torch Lewis, BCA Hopeful Hirondelle: Dassault’s new entry into the ...