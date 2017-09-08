The assignment was workaday for a busy southeastern U.S. fixed base operator (FBO): Hitch the parked Gulfstream 550 to a tug and tow it to the terminal ramp. Although the travel distance was relatively short, the journey went terribly awry. As the tug driver made a 90-deg. turn, the pressure imposed by the 67,000-lb. aircraft in the maneuver suddenly snapped the tow bar in two. Unfortunately, that failure occurred with the Gulfstream aligned on a slight downward slope, and so the aircraft ...