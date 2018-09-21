Embraer Executive Jets has delivered the fifth Legacy 450 midsize business jet to AirSprint, a Canadian fractional ownership company based in Calgary, Alberta. The first Legacy 450 entered AirSprint’s fleet in December 2016. AirSprint operates a fleet of six Legacy 450s. The company signed a purchase agreement with Embraer in July 2016 for 12 Legacy 450s at a value of $198 million at current list prices if all options are exercised.
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"AirSprint Expands Its Embraer Legacy 450 Fleet " is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).