The Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) as announced that Air BP has become its third national partner. As part of the agreement, in addition to offering the fueling services required in each of the regional communities that RFDS services, Air BP will sponsor the ongoing operation of the service. RFDS is Australia’s third largest airline. It provides emergency medical and primary health services to regional, remote and very remote areas of the country.
